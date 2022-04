Setting the Standard for Neonatal Intensive Care in San Luis Obispo County. – Contrary to the uninformed opinion of some, French Hospital Medical Center is proceeding on a sustained and progressive path to enhance the quality of care for all members of our community. It remains French Hospital’s goal to raise the level and standard of care through innovation and the adoption of “best practice” in care protocols, while responsibly and prudently managing consumer costs. In fact, current data validates that the implementation of best practices leads to not only better care, but is also associated with reduced health care costs.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO