PARAMUS, N.J. -- Since Russia's assault on Ukraine, an estimated 3.5 million people have left the country.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a Jewish community leader from New Jersey who is in Poland on a humanitarian mission to help the refugees."It's total despair, mental anguish, pain, suffering, trauma," said Jason Shames, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.Shames is witnessing it firsthand. He arrived in Poland on Monday with bags full of clothes for refugees and a full heart, ready to help."There's this whole sequence of being a refugee, that if you don't see it, you wouldn't believe it....

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO