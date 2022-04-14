ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Westborough notes surge in opioid overdoses, considers larger crisis

By Dakota Antelman
communityadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBOROUGH – Westborough police had noticed a surge in overdose calls earlier this year. But they were still “shocked” when they reviewed their 2022 data to find that, by March 18, they had already surpassed the total number of overdoses seen in town in 2021. “That’s...

www.communityadvocate.com

