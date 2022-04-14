ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

Woman, 20, killed when tree falls on her Arkansas home during storm

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
RISON, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the area, officials said. Her death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas, Oklahoma tornadoes: 73-year-old woman killed in storm

Damage reports trickled in late Monday after an afternoon tornado outbreak throttled portions of Texas, before wreaking havoc in Oklahoma. Update 12:24 p.m. EDT March 22: At least one person has been confirmed dead after tornadoes ravaged parts of Texas and Oklahoma. The Associated Press reported that a 71-year-old woman...
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Wave 3

Man killed by falling tree

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County man has died in a logging accident near Campbellsburg. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of N. White River Road. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, Kent Smith, 67, of Hardinsburg, was struck by...
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed When Car Hits Tree, Catches Fire In East Bethel

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash north of the Twin Cities Sunday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle hit a tree off of Austin Street Northeast around 8:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, the car was on fire. A man and woman inside were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not identify the people killed. The crash is being investigated.
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Northwest Florida Daily News

'The storm has a mind of its own': Suspected tornado downs trees, damages homes in Holt

HOLT — Carol Menzies said she walked out of the bedroom of her home at 4123 Sundance Way on Friday, peered through a window and saw a tree "going in circles" and flying toward her. She had enough time to round up her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren and pile them and as many of the seven household dogs as would fit into a master bathroom before what is believed to have been a tornado reached their home in Holt. ...
HOLT, FL
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating Hampton Co. nightclub shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. – (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left nine people injured Saturday night in a Furman nightclub. This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the Easter weekend. According to SLED, the shooting took place at Cara’s Lounge off Ashley Circle Rd. At least nine people […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
PennLive.com

Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.
MARION, AR
WSPA 7News

Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
