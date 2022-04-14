ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Thousands pack downtown Columbia for UofSC championship parade

By Jason Raven
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McmDW_0f94WvXI00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – For a few hours Wednesday night, the streets of downtown Columbia were a sea of Garnet and Black.

Thousands of fans lined Main Street for a parade celebrating the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team.

The Gamecocks won their second national championship in program history on April 3rd in Minnesota beating the UConn Huskies.

Somoan Johnson wasn’t surprised to see so many people out for the celebration Wednesday.

“Who doesn’t love Dawn Staley and the girls?” said Johnson.

Players and coaches rode down Main Street to the South Carolina State House. Fans packed the grounds there for a ceremony.

State and city officials honored Head Coach Dawn Staley and the players for their accomplishments.

“How much you love us, really resonates with me,” Staley told the crowd.

In the crowd Wednesday night were Angela and Miranda Barron. They drove down from Charlotte for the parade.

Darius Rucker hosting concert at UofSC to celebrate national championship

Angela said they weren’t going to miss it. “The feeling was such elation and happiness and everyone was proud. It was awesome.”

Miranda, who also plays basketball, said they really appreciate everything Coach Staley and the team have done for women’s sports and women in general.

“It feels so good to see women celebrated in this way and for all the support and how far we’ve come,” she said.

The Gamecocks went wire-to-wire as the number one ranked team this season. Wednesday night was a coronation of sorts.

But Staley and others couldn’t help but look ahead to next season.

They said all the fans should plan to be back for a parade next April.

“Let’s run it back,” Staley told the crowd who responded with a round of cheers and applause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

UofSC women advance to Sweet 16

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team is blasting their way through this year’s NCAA tournament. They now advance to the Sweet 16 after a win against Miami. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP, JEFFREY COLLINS) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defense to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston firefighters hosting golf tournament fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Firefighters Association will host its annual golf tournament fundraiser this June. Participants will tee off at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course June 17 at 9:00 a.m. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. The tournament is open to the public and raises money for causes close to the organization, such as […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

RiverDogs blank Columbia to even series

Courtesy of Charleston RiverDogs Charleston, SC – The Charleston RiverDogs set new season-highs with 15 hits at the plate and 16 strikeouts on the mound in a decisive 8-0 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.  Logan Workman and Patrick Wicklander combined to to toss 5.2 perfect innings at the outset of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Saniya Rivers transferring after single season with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fresh off winning their second national championship in the last five years, South Carolina is losing one of their former top recruits to the transfer portal. Saniya Rivers, who was eighth on the team in minutes played last year and carved out a sizable role for...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
State
Minnesota State
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Dawn Staley
WCBD Count on 2

Decorated artist donates statue to City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statue, which embodies a child’s joy and hope, is now on display at Joe Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. Artist Mary Whyte donated the bronze station of Lilly Jones to the City of Charleston. It was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday morning. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Uofsc#You Love Us#Sc#Wspa
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student while hugging him

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police arrests man connected to Friday downtown shooting

UPDATE: APRIL 15 | 8:20 A.M. – Charleston PD arrested a man connected to the shooting Friday morning. No charges have been announced and an investigation is still ongoing. Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information. Count on 2 for updates. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where you can attend Easter sunrise service in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the Battery in downtown Charleston to Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville, churches across the Lowcountry will offer Easter sunrise services on Sunday. While most churches will hold Easter services, not all hold special sunrise sermons and celebrations. If you’re looking to celebrate the day as the golden sun rays rise […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USC evens series with #25 Ole Miss

Courtesy of USC Athletics COLUMBIA – Noah Hall pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs with five strikeouts and no walks and Josiah Sightler belted a 3-run home run in the third as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated No. 25 Ole Miss, 4-2, Friday night (April 15) at Founders Park, evening the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy