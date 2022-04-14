ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Moody weighs in on an abortion waiting period ruling and a proposed insurance special session.

By WFSU
wuwf.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Attorney General Ashley Moody told reporters she supports lawmakers addressing the state's troubled insurance industry. She also said she's proud of the outcome of a years-long battle surrounding an abortion law. Moody made her comment during an event celebrating the Special Olympics. After seven years of legal battles,...

www.wuwf.org

