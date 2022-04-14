ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Biden highlights robust U.S. economy in Greensboro, N.C., visit

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 14 (UPI) -- During a visit to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday, President Joe Biden sang the praises of what he described as a strong American economy.

"It's all part of a vision that Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I ran on to build back a better America," Biden said. "A better way, with better pay, with greater dignity for working people."

"Our economy created 7.9 million jobs over the course of my presidency," Biden said. "More jobs in the 14 months I've been president than any president has ever created in American history."

Biden said unemployment is down to 3.6% from the 6.4% jobless rate when he took office.

Black unemployment, he said, is down by more than 30%. Hispanic unemployment has dropped from nearly 9% to 4.2%.

"All told this economy grew by 5.7% last year, in 2021, the fastest growth in 40 years," Biden said.

He said the U.S. economy still faces the inflation challenge.

"We need to address these high prices, and urgently, for workin' folks out there," Biden said.

Biden said 70% of the increase in inflation "was the consequence of Putin's price hike" because of the impact on oil prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"From Day 1, every action I've taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle -- made in America," Biden said.

He said he changed the previous benchmark for what's considered 'Made In America' for federal government purchases from 55% when he took office to 75% now.

President Joe Biden underscored efforts to weed out disruptions to the supply chain and bolster U.S. industries that produce things like semiconductor chips.

North Carolina A&T State University is one of, and the largest of, 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States.

"The administration knows voters want to see it taking action on inflation and supply-chain issues," the White House said in a statement. "It's especially cognizant of the effect raising food and gas prices are having on voters' pocketbooks."

North Carolina A&T is home to the largest number of Black undergraduates in engineering and with master's degrees in mathematics and engineering.

The purpose of Biden's visit was to promote an innovation bill and efforts to ease supply chain disruptions and lower inflation, which has been rising at historic highs for the past few months.

The White House noted that Greensboro is reinventing itself for "legacy industries to 21st century industries" and will benefit from the passage of the bipartisan Innovation Act, which plans to make historic investments in research and development, innovation and manufacturing.

"That means stronger supply chains, more manufacturing jobs, and lower prices for consumers as we break up the bottlenecks, like semiconductor chips, that have driven inflation over the last year," Psaki said.

Biden's visit to North Carolina comes two days after he traveled to Iowa to announce a measure to further reduce gas prices nationwide by suspending a federal rule that bars the sale of gasoline with a 15% ethanol blend during the summer months. Allowing stations to sell the blend, known as E15, should improve fuel efficiency.

This week in Washington

Comments / 80

Mary Ackley
3d ago

Gee, I wonder why Biden is taking up such a strong interest in Blacks these days? He was throwing them "under the bus" for the past 50 years!! Must be after their Votes!!

Reply(6)
26
Kitty
3d ago

you need to turn around and go back where you come from.........no one wants you here you've done enough damage and the rest of the demorats

Reply(10)
34
Silly_Wabbit
3d ago

Biden s doing his best to kill innovation. He already crippled big oil and his fellow democrats are doing their best to destroy our banking system and silicon valley.

Reply(2)
34
