Cortland, OH

Junk removal drive in Cortland welcomes other areas

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- If you have junk you’re looking to get rid of, an event this weekend will help you do just that while giving back to Cortland parks.

A Scrap Metal Drive is happening at Willow Park. You can drop off your metal items from Noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Northeast Ohio Junk Removal has teamed up with the Cortland Lions Club to host the event. It’s not just for Cortland residents, people from all over Trumbull County can drop off their scrap at the dumpsters.

Free pickup is being offered for those living in Bazetta Township, Cortland and Howland Township by calling 330-219-4879 or 330-207-6504.

The items that can be removed are found here .

Organizers are hoping to recycle three tons of scrap metal and earn about $45,000.

“We can collect refrigerators, washers, dryers, all appliances, copper, aluminum, wire, anything that is metal we will take,” said Ryan Stan with Northeast Ohio Junk Removal.

Money raised will help to fund Cortland Par ks’ Safety City project at Pearl Park.

