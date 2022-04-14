ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Police: Search underway in NH for driver who fled crash, left 100 grams of fentanyl in car

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a motorist who fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and left behind 100 grams of fentanyl in their vehicle early Thursday morning, authorities said....

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Danbury Police find 1,000 bags of Fentanyl during search and seizure

DANBURY, Conn. — Law enforcement has seized over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl from a Danbury residency during the performance of a search and seizure warrant. The suspect that Detectives from the Special Investigations Division ( SID ), Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration ( DEA ), and officers from the Patrol Division were investigating was Joseph Losgar, 32.
DANBURY, CT
WMUR.com

Police release identity of man hit, killed by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police have identified a man who was killed by a car on Granite Street earlier this month. Kim Larochelle, 46, of Hooksett, and a 45-year-old man from Bedford, were hit while attempting to cross the street. Larochelle died five days later from his injuries. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Bow, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Bow, NH
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Nh#Trooper Brandon Rivard#Sunbeam Television
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NECN

Vermont Man, 40, Dead After Truck Slams Into Utility Pole

A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced. Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
RUTLAND, VT
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
EAST LYME, CT
WHAV

Haverhill Police Say Search Yielded Loaded Machine Gun, Two Arrests at Mount Washington Home

Haverhill and State Police seized, what police called, a loaded machine gun and ammunition after a raid Tuesday at a Mount Washington home. Twenty-four-year-old Hector Bido and 21-year-old Antonio Bido, both of 15 Proctor St., second floor, Haverhill, were arrested after Haverhill Police Narcotics Unit and State Police Violent Fugitive Section entered their residence “in the early morning hours” with a search warrant. Police seized an AK-47 rifle, several rounds of ammunition, numerous gun clips and marijuana, according to a report issued Wednesday by Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr.
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy