ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Families: Teen prepares for 100 mile ‘Ride for a Cure’ Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

By Sarah Cody
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idi0C_0f94TBPR00

(WTNH) – A local teen is preparing for the 100-mile ‘Bike for a Cure’ ride for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support those suffering from juvenile diabetes, coming up in the early fall.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JRDF) aims to raise funds and awareness for juvenile diabetes through the ride.

For Sage Merwin, a long-time patient and advocate for juvenile diabetes, the event is about even more than raising money and awareness for juvenile diabetes.

“I’m also looking to show, you can do anything you want, despite having type 1 diabetes,” shared Merwin.

The Merwin’s were active in getting legislation passed to cap the cost of insulin in Connecticut. Families were paying thousands of dollars each year for the necessary drug.

Now the issue is being taken up on a national level.

“We’re pushing the affordable insulin now act – it passed the house of reps last week – it would cap insulin at $35 on commercial insurance and Medicare.”

The Executive Director of the Juvenile Research Diabetes Fund Jon Muskrat hopes to see a vote in April.

“People with type 1 diabetes need insulin to survive, it’s not a choice, they need to take it every day.”

RELATED: Haddam teen with type 1 diabetes is passionate advocate for price caps on insulin and supplies

An important reminder for signs of type 1 diabetes includes excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and exhaustion. As for the ride, everyone is glad it’s back in person. Saige will be busy the next few months, getting ready to achieve that incredible goal.

“It will definitely be the hardest bike ride I’ve ever done but I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great experience,” said Merwin.

The JDRF ride to cure diabetes takes place Sep. 10th in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
EAST LYME, CT
MedicalXpress

New method of pancreatic islet cryopreservation marks breakthrough for diabetes cure research

Engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Mayo Clinic have developed a new process for successfully storing specialized pancreatic islet cells at very low temperatures and rewarming them, enabling the potential for on-demand islet transplantation. The breakthrough discovery in cryopreservation is a major step forward in a cure for diabetes.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddam, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
WTOV 9

Odd Fellowship fundraises for Cystic Fibrosis Research

OHIO COUNTY, WV — For over a decade, the independent order of odd fellows lodge in wheeling has been raising money for cystic fibrosis research. The effort is lead by an individual with the condition that always tries to stay positive. "It's amazing to know that I have so...
WHEELING, WV
YourErie

Raise A Rare holds fundraiser for Lamb-Shaffer research

One local organization is raising money for a good cause at their annual event. Raising A Rare held a fundraiser on March 26 to raise money for medical research for Lamb-Shaffer Syndrome. The different activities used to raise money include designer purse bingo, tip boards, Chinese auction, 50/50, and the high dollar auction. Raising A […]
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 1 Diabetes#Insulin#Saratoga Springs#Jrdf#The House Of Reps#Medicare
Freethink

A common arthritis drug treats alopecia

A Yale University-led trial found that a common arthritis drug can work as an alopecia treatment, helping more than one third of people with severe hair loss regrow their hair in 36 weeks. The challenge: Alopecia areata is a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. This causes...
HEALTH
Benzinga

How CBD Helps Seniors With Alzheimer's And Dementia, Start With The Basics!

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. There are over 5.8 million persons in the United States living with Alzheimer's disease, and of this number, 80% are above 75 years and older. Of the 50 million persons with dementia worldwide, about 70% already suffer from Alzheimer's disease. This disease is a brain disorder where it gradually wastes away, leading to the death of its cells resulting in dementia. As the brain cells die, memory and other essential functions decline and become lost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
WTNH

New Britain man faces 78 charges following ATM theft conspiracy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
WTNH

Horse hit by car in Bloomfield euthanized, driver injured

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was brought to the hospital after a vehicle struck a horse in Bloomfield Thursday night. It happened in the area of Capewell Drive and Tunxis Avenue around 10 p.m. The horse had to be put down, police at the scene told News 8. There is no word on how […]
WTNH

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Groton are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday. Around 6:20 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to the area of Sandy Hollow Road and Allyn Street for the report of a single vehicle crash. Witnesses on scene reported a motorcycle had crashed and the operator was ejected, according […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy