As any 5-year-old can tell you, if you’re going to tell an implausible fib, swing for the fences and hope somebody believes you, or at least credits your audaciousness. Fairfax County Public Schools officials took that to heart last week in announcing that they planned to appeal the (excoriating) ruling by a U.S. District Court judge invalidating changes to the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO