Snag a deal at the NW’s LARGEST Garage Sale & Vintage Sale

By Emma Jerome
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The NW’s LARGEST Garage Sale & Vintage Sale kicks off on Saturday at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds .

There’s going to be some amazing finds and treasures to uncover as shoppers can pretty much find everything at the sale and haggle for a good bargain.

The event has been running since 2009 when it was first coined as Portland’s Largest Garage Sale but has since grown to be the largest garage sale in the Northwest hence the name change in 2015.

