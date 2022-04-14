Snag a deal at the NW’s LARGEST Garage Sale & Vintage Sale
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The NW’s LARGEST Garage Sale & Vintage Sale kicks off on Saturday at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds .
There’s going to be some amazing finds and treasures to uncover as shoppers can pretty much find everything at the sale and haggle for a good bargain.Dog rescued from car trunk after being found zip-tied in cooler bag
The event has been running since 2009 when it was first coined as Portland’s Largest Garage Sale but has since grown to be the largest garage sale in the Northwest hence the name change in 2015.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0