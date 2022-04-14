ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Shipwreck Adventure exhibit opens in the Minnesota Children’s Museum

By Shayne Wells
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Children’s Museum has a new exhibit that gives kids a chance to go underwater...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

The New Immersive Dinosphere At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Now Open

Take a look inside The Dinosphere inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has so much to offer families in Indiana. You could spend the whole day there and probably not experience everything in the museum. However, there is one immersive exhibit inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis that you have got to take the time to see. Especially if you love dinosaurs!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL
WDAM-TV

Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit

Hattiesburg Convention Commission HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seems like there’s always something afoot in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum. Next weekend, a part of the action and fun will be adjacent to and above the alley that the Hub City’s downtown calling card calls home. Come Saturday, April 2,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Huron Daily Tribune

Children of summer exhibit opens at Ramsdell in Manistee

MANISTEE -- Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is presenting a new exhibit, Children of Summer, featuring artwork by Bill Knudstrup. This exhibit will take place in Hardy Hall from March 22 to May 7. An opening reception is slated for 5-7 p.m. on Saturday in Hardy Hall; those attending can view the gallery and mingle with the artist and art enthusiasts.
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
KTVZ

New High Desert Museum exhibit marvels at region’s dark skies, explores conservation efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.
BEND, OR
The Telegraph

Elsah Museum photo exhibit opens April 1

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum has announced the opening of the Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St. for the 2022 season with its annual photography exhibit on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the beauty and unique qualities of the Village. The exhibit theme is "Elsah Postcard." The judge was Erica Popp, an artist and photography teacher. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. She felt that the winner gave a clear message encouraging winter visitors to come to Elsah and see the Eagles. The exhibit awards include the annual Village of Elsah purchase prize, four special recognitions and a youth prize.
ELSAH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwreck#Adventure#Design#Lake Superior#Diving#J S Seaverns
WJLA

National Geographic Museum in DC to open new King Tut exhibit this summer

WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Geographic Society announced Wednesday morning that an exhibit about Tutankhamun, also referred to as King Tut, is coming to the National Geographic Museum this summer. In mid-June, the museum will be debuting the "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" exhibition which commemorates the 100th...
WASHINGTON, DC
Denver Channel

In new museum exhibit, security guards choose the art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Amid a museum’s paintings and sculptures, both new and old, Joan Smith usually makes her rounds. “I am a security officer,” she said. Now, she’s got a new job title to add to that – exhibit curator. “It's an historical event for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-Town News

New Jersey State Museum will feature sharks in new exhibition

Sharks are one of the most feared animals throughout the world, even though the odds of ever encountering one are highly unlikely. “Jaw Dropping World of Sharks,” a new exhibition from the New Jersey State Museum, Trenton, aims to dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings about sharks and their relatives by exploring their biology, fossil record, conservation and cultural significance, according to a press release.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
InsideHook

Will Sitting Be the Next Great Extreme Sport?

What do you think of when you imagine an extreme sport? It’s a phrase that’s often used but rarely quantified. Is an extreme sport extreme because of the element of risk involved? Is it more about the ethos with which participants approach things? Or is there some other ineffable quality that eludes easy categorization?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy