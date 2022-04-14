New Shipwreck Adventure exhibit opens in the Minnesota Children’s Museum

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum has announced the opening of the Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St. for the 2022 season with its annual photography exhibit on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the beauty and unique qualities of the Village. The exhibit theme is "Elsah Postcard." The judge was Erica Popp, an artist and photography teacher. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. She felt that the winner gave a clear message encouraging winter visitors to come to Elsah and see the Eagles. The exhibit awards include the annual Village of Elsah purchase prize, four special recognitions and a youth prize.

ELSAH, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO