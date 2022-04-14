ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

SWAT team called to Dedham home for report of armed person, police continue to search for suspect

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
DEDHAM, Mass. — The SWAT team was called to a Dedham home late Wednesday night for reports of a person who allegedly threatened a family member with a gun following a disagreement inside the home.

Dedham Police responded to Sprague Street after dispatch received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. from a man who reported he had a disagreement with a family member and allegedly responded by threatening the caller with a firearm. According to police, the family member who allegedly made the threat was believed to be in the basement of the home.

Officers responded to the residence and were able to make contact with the caller and his wife, but were unable to make contact with the potentially armed family member. The 911 caller, his wife, and a child were evacuated from the residence, police said.

“due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed still be in the house resources were then requested from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council,” police said.

There was no response after multiple attempts were made to contact anybody inside the home, so equipment was used to gain entry inside the house.

Authorities did not find anyone inside the home during their subsequent search.

The subject involved in this incident remains at large.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

