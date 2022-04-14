Boston Marathon returns with increased security

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon prepares to return next week with increased security. The Boston police superintendent says that runners and spectators should prepare for heavy security.

Though there is no credible threat the superintendent says that there will be highly visible uniformed officers as well as undercover officers throughout the crowd.

The 126th Boston Marathon will be the first one held on Patriots Day since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2021 race to October.

Massachusetts State Police are also reminding spectators attending the race on Monday that they are not allowed to bring the following items along the course:

Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons

Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder

Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers

Coolers

Glass containers or cans

Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives

Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid

Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches

Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body

Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear).

Drones are also prohibited from use over the race route.

