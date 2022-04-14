ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Marathon returns with increased security

By Nick DeGray, Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon prepares to return next week with increased security. The Boston police superintendent says that runners and spectators should prepare for heavy security.

Though there is no credible threat the superintendent says that there will be highly visible uniformed officers as well as undercover officers throughout the crowd.

The 126th Boston Marathon will be the first one held on Patriots Day since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2021 race to October.

Massachusetts State Police are also reminding spectators attending the race on Monday that they are not allowed to bring the following items along the course:

  • Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons
  • Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder
  • Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers
  • Coolers
  • Glass containers or cans
  • Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives
  • Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid
  • Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches
  • Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags
  • Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
  • Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear).

Drones are also prohibited from use over the race route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
