Boston Marathon returns with increased security
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon prepares to return next week with increased security. The Boston police superintendent says that runners and spectators should prepare for heavy security.UMass to receive $2M in funding for new projects
Though there is no credible threat the superintendent says that there will be highly visible uniformed officers as well as undercover officers throughout the crowd.
The 126th Boston Marathon will be the first one held on Patriots Day since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2021 race to October.
Massachusetts State Police are also reminding spectators attending the race on Monday that they are not allowed to bring the following items along the course:
- Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons
- Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder
- Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers
- Coolers
- Glass containers or cans
- Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives
- Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid
- Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches
- Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags
- Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
- Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear).
Drones are also prohibited from use over the race route.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0