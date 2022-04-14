Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, get ready to get your hands dirty to clean up and beautify your community! The non-profit organization, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, has been empowering people to improve their environment since 1990. They have several programs residents can participate in statewide. One of the main programs is “Pick Up PA.” People can register for an event through May 31 and receive free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags as supplies last. they can also register throughout the rest of the year. Michelle Dunn, who is the program coordinator, said more than 76,000 volunteers threw out more than 3 million pounds of trash and more than 40,000 tires and planted more than 100,000 trees and plants. They also have an “Illegal Free Dump PA” program to help local governments and law enforcement curb illegal dumping by lending them surveillance kits to install at locations to catch those who commit the crime. Dunn said it costs municipalities about $3,000 per site to clean up the mess which is money that could be spent on social programs or community infrastructure. The organization also has programs to educate children. For more information on how to get involved, go to their website.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO