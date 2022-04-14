ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Another cool & windy day 4/14/2022

By Brittany Foster
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Nebraska is off to a cold start! Wind chill values are in the teens for most, so heat up your car and grab your winter layers before you head out the door. Wind gusts are currently around 15 to...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Cold And Windy Day Across Oklahoma Following Storms

A cold and windy day is in store for Oklahoma Tuesday. This comes after a storm system came through Monday, bringing snow and severe weather to parts of the state. News 9 tracker Jeromy Carter was out on the roads in northwest Oklahoma Monday morning, where there was some snow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WMUR.com

Video: Windy & cool Tuesday ahead of rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing for Thursday. Outside of the mountains, a few snow showers, we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue at over 30-35 mph at times, making it feel cooler. Highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
WJCL

Another cool, breezy day but warmer weather awaits

For a look at your full forecast, just watch the above video. Another chilly start and with a light breeze out of the west, some of us are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s! We keep the westerly winds, and even though there won't be a cloud in the sky, temperatures will remain on the cool side only climbing to the upper 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. Those winds also bring an increased risk of fire danger.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Chilly start, windy and mild day ahead Monday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Rainy, cool days ahead

After a much, much warmer than average day, we are going to transition to a cooler, wet pattern for a few days. An inch or more of rain is possible across much of Minnesota and Iowa tonight through Wednesday. Slushy, wet snow could mix with the rain at times as temperatures drop on Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Wind Chill#Easter Egg Hunts#Meteorologist
Atlantic City Press

Weather: Another warm, dry day before 4 day rainier stretch comes

If you liked Monday, you’ll like Tuesday, as temperatures climb slightly with a healthy amount of sunshine. However, after that we’ll go into a prolonged stretch of unsettled weather Wednesday through Saturday. No day will be a washout as much needed rain comes. Temperatures Tuesday morning will generally...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Windy and cool weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Expect increasing clouds as the day progresses. A cold front will move through, but there isn't much moisture associated with it. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower. Otherwise, we'll just see more cloud cover. Get ready for the wind! Winds will kick up out of the west at 15 to 25 with gusts 35-40 mph. There is an increased fire danger for northeastern North Carolina due to the wind and low humidity levels. It will also be on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s, with a few low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy