Another cool & windy day 4/14/2022

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
