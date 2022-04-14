Another cool & windy day 4/14/2022

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Expect increasing clouds as the day progresses. A cold front will move through, but there isn't much moisture associated with it. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower. Otherwise, we'll just see more cloud cover. Get ready for the wind! Winds will kick up out of the west at 15 to 25 with gusts 35-40 mph. There is an increased fire danger for northeastern North Carolina due to the wind and low humidity levels. It will also be on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s, with a few low 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 DAYS AGO