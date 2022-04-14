ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. – The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers...

Some States Closing Virus Testing Sites Despite Fears of New Surge

Some states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the coming weeks, as many did before the recent omicron surge, despite concerns among some public health experts that the United States may be unprepared for a new wave of cases. The closures arrive only a few months after Americans were...
GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
2 sentenced for conspiring with Michigan unemployment worker to steal thousands in pandemic relief

DETROIT – A man and a woman from Detroit have been sentenced for conspiring with a Michigan unemployment worker to steal thousands of dollars in pandemic relief funds. Johnny Richardson, 27, and Micahia Taylor, 28, both of Detroit, are accused of conspiring with Brandi Hawkins -- a former contract employee for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency -- to steal government funds intended for people who lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic.
Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
6 charged in complex decade-long scheme to solicit business from Michigan crash victims

A group of people and businesses in West Bloomfield, Dearborn, Detroit, Clinton Township and several others cities across Metro Detroit have been linked to a complex fraud scheme aimed at soliciting millions of dollars’ worth of business from Michigan crash victims over the past decade. 6 people charged, many...
3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
KD Sunday Spotlight: ‘Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’ Empowering People To Protect The Environment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, get ready to get your hands dirty to clean up and beautify your community! The non-profit organization, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, has been empowering people to improve their environment since 1990. They have several programs residents can participate in statewide. One of the main programs is “Pick Up PA.” People can register for an event through May 31 and receive free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags as supplies last. they can also register throughout the rest of the year. Michelle Dunn, who is the program coordinator, said more than 76,000 volunteers threw out more than 3 million pounds of trash and more than 40,000 tires and planted more than 100,000 trees and plants. They also have an “Illegal Free Dump PA” program to help local governments and law enforcement curb illegal dumping by lending them surveillance kits to install at locations to catch those who commit the crime. Dunn said it costs municipalities about $3,000 per site to clean up the mess which is money that could be spent on social programs or community infrastructure. The organization also has programs to educate children. For more information on how to get involved, go to their website.
