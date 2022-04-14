ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Charter school bus company to pay fine for safety violations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A charter school bus company that operates in Washington state has settled a complaint over safety violations with state regulators.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission announced a $198,000 settlement with Ohio-based First Student Inc. in a news release.

The agreement came after staff filed a complaint in February, finding “new and repeated safety violations.” The company operates throughout the country, including Pierce and Thurston counties, Seattle and Vashon Island, the News Tribune reported.

The company admitted to 396 safety violations and agreed to pay $188,000, according to the release. Only $68,000 is due immediately. The remaining $120,000 will be suspended for three years and waived if the company doesn’t repeat any violations during that period.

First Student also agreed to pay a previously suspended $10,000 penalty for repeated violations. The UTC fined the company $23,700 in 2019 but suspended $10,000 on the condition it met certain criteria and did not commit violations for two years.

Scott Gulbransen, a First Student spokesperson, said the company has been focused on fixing all violations and most of them were addressed in February.

“We very much appreciate the work we were able to do with the UTC and remain committed to the safety of all of those we transport in the area,” Gulbransen said.

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon OSHA fines Wilsonville Dollar Tree $32K for safety violations

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Oregon OSHA fined a Wilsonville Dollar Tree $32,000 for workplace safety violations. According to Oregon OSHA, the Dollar Tree on Southwest Town Center Loop was issued the fine after repeatedly exposing employees to potential serious injury from unsecured materials falling on them, tripping and falling in cramped aisles, and inaccessible fire extinguishers and emergency exits.
WILSONVILLE, OR
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Santa Clara County Goes After Businesses Refusing to Pay Health Order Violation Fines

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County officials are suing a handful of small businesses they claim flouted health orders during the pandemic and are now refusing to pay fines. The businesses are facing fines that range from just over $13,000 to a whopping $300,000. Salon owner James Griffiths says Santa Clara County has him on the hook for just over $20,000 for alleged violations. He’s accused of ignoring health orders to shut down as a non-essential business, but he is not paying. “Oh, I’m fighting it all the way. Every step of the way,” Griffiths said. The salon is one of eight businesses...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
WNDU

Police across Indiana stepping up patrols to enhance school bus safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Law enforcement agencies will be out in full force across the state of Indiana to ensure that students remain safe when traveling to and from school. More than 200 police agencies will be participating in the spring enforcement campaign, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school zones and around buses. More than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations last year by Indiana law enforcement, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy