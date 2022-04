RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are responding to the scene of a deadly crash near a rest area outside of Wadsworth just after 9:00 p.m. on Friday night. Westbound lanes are closed on I-80 just past Wadsworth around exit 43 as investigators look into the cause of a woman's death on the roadway. Police say the closure will last several hours.

WADSWORTH, NV ・ 29 DAYS AGO