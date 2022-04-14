Exploring modern faith in the Midwest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, Lyz Lenz’s life was turned upside down. She found herself questioning her faith, leaving her church and leaving her marriage. She felt that what...

Deseret News

The state of faith

We’ve all heard the headlines. Church membership is dropping. Secularization is rising. Religious activities no longer anchor the average American’s social life. And yet a new survey from the Deseret News and Marist Poll shows that the story of faith in America is far more complicated — and nuanced — than a simple narrative of decline. Among many groups, faith is thriving, resilient and even on the rise.
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
MyArkLaMiss

Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

(AP) — It’s a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha’is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith events. In Chicago, there’s the Interfaith Trolley Tour coming up on April […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
KTLA

This Easter Sunday for many means a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to […]
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: ‘Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’ Empowering People To Protect The Environment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, get ready to get your hands dirty to clean up and beautify your community! The non-profit organization, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, has been empowering people to improve their environment since 1990. They have several programs residents can participate in statewide. One of the main programs is “Pick Up PA.” People can register for an event through May 31 and receive free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags as supplies last. they can also register throughout the rest of the year. Michelle Dunn, who is the program coordinator, said more than 76,000 volunteers threw out more than 3 million pounds of trash and more than 40,000 tires and planted more than 100,000 trees and plants. They also have an “Illegal Free Dump PA” program to help local governments and law enforcement curb illegal dumping by lending them surveillance kits to install at locations to catch those who commit the crime. Dunn said it costs municipalities about $3,000 per site to clean up the mess which is money that could be spent on social programs or community infrastructure. The organization also has programs to educate children. For more information on how to get involved, go to their website.
