Europe

Ally of Russia’s Navalny ordered to serve 6 months in prison

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court replaced the parole-like restrictions on a close associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a prison sentence of nearly six months on Thursday.

Activist Lyubov Sobol received the 18-month parole-like sentence in August of last year after being convicted of breaching coronavirus regulations. The limits on Sobol’s freedom included a nightly curfew, and bans on using the internet and the telephone.

She has denied the accusations against her, calling them baseless and politically motivated. The charges were part of a criminal case the Russian government launched against individuals involved in countrywide protests against Navalny’s arrest and incarceration.

The Moscow court on Thursday ordered Sobol, who is reported to have left Russia like many other Navalny allies, to serve five months and 26 days in prison.

In April 2021, Sobol received a separate suspended sentence of one year’s community service for trespassing after she tried to confront an alleged security operative believed to be involved in Navalny’s August 2020 poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

A court in Moscow found Sobol guilty of forcing her way into the apartment of a relative of the alleged operative, whom Navalny said he had duped into revealing details of the poisoning. The suspended sentence was later revoked and Sobol was ordered to perform the community service.

Navalny is currently serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for a 2014 embezzlement conviction he said was fabricated and the European Сourt of Human Rights declared “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from the poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have rejected the allegations.

Related
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
Lyubov Sobol
#Prison#Embezzlement#Moscow#Ap#Russian#Soviet
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Europe
Germany
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

