PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines residents will soon be able to put their blue carts back on the curb on garbage day, for a price. According to the city website, the city commission has amended the agreement with Waste Pro to allow residents to use the blue bin for solid waste and recyclable debris for an extra fee of $2 a month. The fee would be billed on the resident’s water bill. The service will begin on May 1.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO