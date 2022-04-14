Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.31 billion.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $21.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.19 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.07 billion.

Citigroup shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined nearly 7%. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

