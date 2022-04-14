ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry, SD

Date, time and location picked for drawing to break tie in Henry City Council race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRY, S.D.–A tie vote for a Henry City Council seat was verified by a canvassing...

WGME

Portland City Council meets in-person for first time in 2 years

PORTLAND (WGME) – For the first time in more than two years, Portland City Councilors are meeting in-person Monday. The meeting is open to the public. The last time the city met in-person was March 2, 2020. Since then, every public meeting has been held remotely. The meetings are...
PORTLAND, ME
KTUL

City Council approves next step for Race Massacre survivors, descendants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted 7-2 this week to begin public meetings to discuss what reparations for 1921 Race Massacre survivors and descendants should look like. Some Black Wall Street business owners and descendants say, after more than 100 years of waiting, they don't want...
TULSA, OK
City
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS

