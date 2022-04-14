ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosnian region raises Q2 price of Russia-imported gas by 21.7%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SARAJEVO, April 14 (Reuters) - The government of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation said on Thursday it would raise the price of natural gas in the second quarter by 21.7% following the rise of price by Russian state-owned producer Gazprom, its exclusive supplier.

Since the start of 2021, Gazprom has been delivering natural gas to Serbia and Bosnia through the TurkStream pipeline and a new route crossing Turkey and Bulgaria.

“This price increase is minimal, it cannot be compared with the gas prices in other European countries,” said Bisera Hadzialjevic, the general manager of Bosnia’s major gas importer Energoinvest.

Hadzialjevic said only a few gas distributors have got such favourable offers, taking into account the spike in the prices of global oil and oil derivatives.

She added that Energoinvest’s relationship with Gazprom remained professional, with regular payments and no changes of currency terms.

The Federation, which makes up Bosnia along with a Serb republic, is the main gas consumer in the Balkan country.

Bosnia has no gas reserves and natural gas accounts for up to 8% of its energy use. It relies on Russian supplies to get around 400 million cubic metres of gas it needs annually.

Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin’s rouble payment demand, which IEA...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Prices jump as Russia says will require gas payment in roubles

LONDON (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices jumped on Wednesday’s close after Russia said it would start selling gas to “unfriendly” countries in roubles, while the European Union proposed legislation on minimum gas storage levels. The spike came after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
