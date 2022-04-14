ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to again name April as Confederate Heritage Month, nearly two years after he signed a law retiring the last state flag in the U.S. that featured a Confederate battle emblem. The Republican governor signed a proclamation...

