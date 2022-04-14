Google outlines its local expansion plans and employment figures

Google

PITTSBURGH — Google announced plans to continue its expansion efforts in Pittsburgh, a city it has maintained operations and local employment in for over a decade.

As part of those plans, the company revealed it will continue to build out another floor of office space at its Bakery Square location, which occupies what was previously the former National Biscuit Company Building in the East End. The completion of that floor will bring the company’s total office footprint in the region to 320,000-square-feet of space following its addition and that of the two other floors it finished over the last year. The company also said it employs over 800 Pennsylvanians as full-time Google employees.

“The City of Pittsburgh is proud to be the home of Google’s Pennsylvania office and more than 800 Google employees,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a Google press release. “Their expansion is another anchor in our City’s reputation as a leading technology center. We look forward to partnering with them as they continue to provide vital access to digital resources for families and local businesses in our community.”

