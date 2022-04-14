ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU securities watchdog ends probe into Luxembourg's oversight of funds

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Union’s securities watchdog will take no further action following a probe into whether Luxembourg’s financial regulator breached the bloc’s rules in its supervision of a group of investment funds, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) last year said it was looking into Luxembourg regulator CSSF’s oversight of a group of funds called LFP I SICAV.

But in a follow-up email dated Dec. 14, 2021, ESMA said it would not launch a full investigation into breach of EU law, based in part on “detailed confidential information from the CSSF, including on its latest supervisory and/or enforcement actions”.

CSSF did not immediately respond to request for comment. ESMA is closed for Easter holidays.

LFP I SICAV is a series of funds that was run by asset manager Luxembourg Fund Partners, several of which have closed.

Hedge fund Columna Commodities Fund - one of the largest funds - collapsed at the end of 2016.

LFP I SICAV’s assets under management (AUM) then totalled nearly 400 million euros ($436.5 million), with the bulk of its investors coming through pension and retirement savings funds.

Its AUM is currently around 20 million euros, according to David Mapley, who is representing individual investors in the funds seeking lost cash.

ESMA’s inquiry followed a complaint by Mapley, seen by Reuters, that the CSSF had failed to uphold the EU’s MIFID II regulations concerning investor protection.

“Investor disbelief and anger continues to mount at this apparent regulatory whitewash,” Mapley said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

ESMA received 196 complaints of alleged breaches of law by national regulators in 2020, but so far none has been upheld. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU proposes to create solidarity fund for Ukraine's basic needs

AMSTERDAM, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering creating a solidarity fund for Ukraine to help provide basic services in the country and meet citizens' immediate needs, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday. "The Fund would give liquidity for continued support to authorities and in the...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Law#Investment Funds#The European Union#Esma#Cssf#Lfp#Sicav#Luxembourg Fund Partners#Columna Commodities Fund#Aum
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
BBC

Covid: Wales' mask law to end in shops and watchdog reports on testing contracts

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. Rules requiring people to wear face coverings in shops, on buses and trains in Wales will not be extended beyond Monday. Earlier this week, the Welsh government said it might delay the planned 28 March end to restrictions but it has decided to restrict the mask requirement to just health and social care settings. Self-isolation rules will be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be available, although rapid tests are expected to remain free until June. More on when lateral flow testing around the UK here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

Coinbase (COIN) , the most popular crypto exchange in the United States, has big ambitions. These ambitions focus on conquering new countries, which would allow the crypto exchange to expand its audience and also increase its revenues and profits at a time when crypto trading volumes are slowing in the United States.
MARKETS
Reuters

Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

TRIPOLI, April 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel. The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday. "The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Ukrainian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia

April 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said. Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman. Our Standards: The...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, threatening environmental disaster

TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Tunisian authorities intensified efforts on Saturday to avoid an environmental disaster after a merchant fuel ship carrying one thousand tons of fuel sank off the coast of Gabes on Friday, two security sources told Reuters. The Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members from...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

French prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Sunday they are examining a report by the European Union’s anti-fraud agency accusing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and members of her party of misappropriating thousands of euros’ worth of EU funds. Le Pen is challenging Emmanuel Macron in a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

April 17 (Reuters) - As air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine early on Sunday, there were no immediate indications of a response to Russia's demand that Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol start surrendering from 0300 GMT. L2N2WF00D read more. FIGHTING. * Russia said its troops had cleared...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy