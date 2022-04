Downtown Silver Spring coffee shop & roaster Bump n’ Grind has revealed new retail packaging for their coffee, according to a blog post on the outlet’s website. “As a small business, little improvements and refinements of product, packaging, and messaging are always important to the larger mission,” Bump ‘n Grind owner David Fogel wrote on the shop’s Liner Notes blog. “As Bump ‘n Grind continues to scale up and expand the market in which our gourmet roasted beans reach, our colorful and vibrant packaging will stand out on the shelf, as well as in your kitchen! Full of style, we want our beans to look as good as they taste!

