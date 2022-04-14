We Tried It — I Got An Intuitive Tattoo

Listener Wrote - So check this out! And, I do mean check, because me and my husband got stuck with the check the other day. Was out for dinner and a couple that me and my husband had a FALLING OUT with ended up sending us THE CHECK and told the waiter we would pay for it! Savage and not cool! Yes I almost lost it because I know SHE was behind it. My husband said look no biggie... we will pay it. I want to call them out and my husband says just leave it. Karma will get them later. I obviously don't fell the same way! Thoughts?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO