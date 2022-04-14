In the Kitchen: Doughboys and Pizza

The pervasiveness of the cannoli is very impressive, because the fried, ricotta-filled pastry can be traced back to 10th and 11th century Sicily, and they are still enjoyed today (via La Cucina Italiana). The popular Italian dessert is a seemingly simple combination of sweetened ricotta inside a crispy pastry shell but has a surprisingly scandalous past. There are conflicting stories about whether the pastry was invented by Sicilian nuns or women in the "Moorish harem of Qalc'at al-Nissa," but either way, its phallic shape was no accident (via La Cucina Italiana). This was not uncommon at the time, as erotic desserts date back to Greek and Roman times, and were a "symbol of abundance," according to Maria Olivery, an expert in cultural heritage studies from the city of Palermo (via BBC).

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO