Restaurants

In the Kitchen: Doughboys and Pizza

By Bonnie Bryden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we welcome the owner of Iggy’s Doughboys and Chowder House and Iggy’s Boardwalk, David Gravino, making pizza crusts and their special bunny doughboys. They are selling Bunny Shaped Doughboys for Easter and Heart Shaped Doughboys for Mother’s Day on Goldbelly.com. So ordering them for pickup in RI or shipping...

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
In the Kitchen: Feijoada

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Ester Bishop from Gnarly Food Truck making Feijoada. The food truck was started in 2021 and features authentic Brazilian dishes. To shop their meat products, go to their website www.gnarlyvinesfarm.com. They are also at the Mount Hope Farmers Market every Saturday from 9am – 12:30 pm and the Tiverton Farmers Market on Sundays from 10am – 2pm.
Best pizza cities

Jeff Pilson of legendary rock band Foreigner talks to us about their return to the Venetian for their Vegas residency. Bronwen Nikora from Founders Coffee joins us with a delicious and easy recipe using the trusty chia that we can make at home.
The One Thing You Need To Make Authentic Italian Cannolis, According To A Chef

The pervasiveness of the cannoli is very impressive, because the fried, ricotta-filled pastry can be traced back to 10th and 11th century Sicily, and they are still enjoyed today (via La Cucina Italiana). The popular Italian dessert is a seemingly simple combination of sweetened ricotta inside a crispy pastry shell but has a surprisingly scandalous past. There are conflicting stories about whether the pastry was invented by Sicilian nuns or women in the "Moorish harem of Qalc'at al-Nissa," but either way, its phallic shape was no accident (via La Cucina Italiana). This was not uncommon at the time, as erotic desserts date back to Greek and Roman times, and were a "symbol of abundance," according to Maria Olivery, an expert in cultural heritage studies from the city of Palermo (via BBC).
In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! Finally it’s spring and our clocks have been set back to get that extra hour of day light in the evening. It feels so good. I am ready for warm weather and to work in my yard so I want recipes that are easy and that can be made the night before. Oh, and leftovers.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for mussels with herb butter

Make a herb butter: finely chop 1 clove of garlic. Mash it to a soft paste with a little sea salt using a pestle and mortar. Finely chop 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 10g of parsley leaves and add to the garlic. Grate 1 tsp of zest from a lemon and add to the herbs and garlic. Using a spoon, mash the herbs into 200g of softened butter, adding 6 tbsp of white breadcrumbs and a grinding of black pepper.
A Precise Guide to Making Perfect Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Grilled cheese is one of life’s simplest pleasures and ultimate comfort foods. Plus, it lends itself to endless riffing, so you can create your own favorite combination of bread, cheese and fillings. Although grilled cheese is a simple dish, there are a few tricks to nailing that perfect contrast of golden-crisp exterior to gooey, melty interior. Here are our top tips for making a perfect grilled cheese sandwich.
In the Kitchen: Easter themed Chocolate Bark

In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Aura Fajardo from Aura’s Chocolate Bar making Easter themed Chocolate Bark. Gather mix ins, chop bigger ingredients if necessary. Temper chocolate by melting approximately 3/4ths of the chocolate coins in the microwave in 30-second intervals until it reaches 108°F then cool...
Cinema screens ‘Licorice Pizza’

ROME — Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “Licorice Pizza” from Friday, March 25 through Monday, March 28. The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson. “Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana...
Ice Cream season is here!

For many, March 20 marked the start of two seasons: spring and ice cream! It’s a great time to supoort local businesses like The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea, MA. We got a look inside this sweet shop!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
Pesto Pizza

Basil pesto is one of the first things I started regularly making as a young cook, and it’s still one of my all-time favorites. Pairing it with pasta may be classic (and delicious!), but smearing it on pizza is an excellent way to mix things up on pizza night.
