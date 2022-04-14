ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winds lighten a bit, but fire danger remains high

By Erica Meyer
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wind has calmed down Thursday morning, thanks to cold temperatures and the retreat of strong upper level jet stream winds. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be a warmer day, but an even bigger warm up arrives Friday through the weekend. The winds will stay lighter today but still breezy. Eastern New Mexico will see the highest winds, out of the southwest/west at 25-40 mph. Fire danger will be high again, and red flag warnings will be in effect for this area, due to the breezy conditions and very low relative humidity. The Rio Grande Valley and low terrain of western NM will see westerly winds up to 15-25 mph.

Winds will pick up more on Friday, and even become windy on Saturday, before calming down on Easter Sunday. Fire danger will remain high, and red flag warnings will be in effect daily through Saturday, as dry air sits over the state.

