PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new program being launched Tuesday will allow employees of three businesses in Philadelphia to receive free SEPTA Key passes from their employer. SEPTA says the institutional pass program, SEPTA Key Advantage, is aimed at increasing ridership across the public transportation system. SEPTA says in phase one of the program, Drexel University, Penn Medicine, and Wawa stores in the city will buy passes at $140 each and distribute them to 15,000 employees across the three employers. “SEPTA is thrilled to launch this exciting new program, which will provide real benefits for people working in our city and region,” SEPTA...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO