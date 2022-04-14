ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic Looking Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept Revealed

By Andrei Nedelea
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis has a very handsome lineup of vehicles that are both unique, and the also succeed in looking fancy and premium. And the brand’s future design direction will likely strengthen that impression, if they go down the path set by the newly revealed Genesis X Speedium Coupe. You...

Lincoln Teases Global Electric Concept Ahead Of April 20 Reveal

Lincoln will unveil an all-electric concept vehicle on April 20 in what is likely a debut that was supposed to take place at the now postponed Beijing Motor Show. Ford Motor Company's luxury brand is keeping the cards close to the chest with this one, only saying that we're dealing with a global concept that "serves as inspiration for the brand's fully electric vehicles coming in the near future."
Electric Ram 1500 Pickup Concept Coming This Year

Ram will unveil its first-ever all-electric pickup truck in 2024, but the company plans to preview it with a concept vehicle this year. The Ram 1500 EV concept was reportedly confirmed by Ram CEO Mike Koval at the New York International Auto Show. The executive said Ram is ready to take the next step with a live concept ahead of the production model's 2024 release. Our colleagues from Motor1.com confirmed the information with a Ram spokesperson, though the exact launch date in 2022 is still unknown.
Pininfarina Battista’s “Suono Puro” Driving Sound Explained

Giving sporty electric vehicles their own unique interior sound signature for quick driving has become a necessity. It not only adds to the excitement and thrill of driving what is otherwise an almost silent type of vehicle spiritedly, but it also gives character and adds more differentiation between the driving experiences of different EVs, from cheap ones to expensive ones like the Pininfarina Battista.
Audi Urbansphere Autonomous Electric Concept To Debut April 19

Audi will introduce a new all-electric concept next week called the Urbansphere, the third and final concept from the Sphere family of design studies. Audi says the Sphere concepts, which also include the Skysphere coupe and the Grandsphere sedan, offer a look at the future of the brand's design and illustrate how the company is defining the progressive premium mobility of the future.
BMW iX Used As Canvas For Artists In Slovenia

BMW has a long history of commissioning art cars, often based on important new models, as well as iconic classics. The latest one used the new iX electric SUV as a canvas and the result is not only striking to look at, but it also promotes themes of sustainable development, as well as the idea of blending art and mobility.
Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
Neighbours reveals first look as Curtis saves Shannon in dramatic scene

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' Curtis Perkins saves Aubrey Laing's grandmother Shannon in UK episodes airing next week. The dramatic scene is part of the show's current hearing loss storyline, as Shannon (Francesca Waters) denies having issues with her hearing. The story started when Shannon failed to meet a deadline after...
Tesla's Giga Shanghai May Restart Production April 18

According to a recent report by Reuters, Tesla is making plans to restart production at its Shanghai Gigafactory in China. Sources familiar with the matter said the electric automaker has been told it can reopen the factory on Monday, April 18, 2022. Tesla was forced to pause its automotive factory...
Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Release Date Revealed

Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand continues to be a staple of streetwear culture, even in Abloh's tragic passing. Off-White had teamed up with Nike for years on a plethora of great collaborations, and as it turns out, Nike has every intention of keeping the collaborations going. In fact, they even have a unique new Off-White x Nike Blazer Low which is set to release in just a couple of weeks from now.
Marvel First Look: Legion of X #1

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!. Krakoa has its laws – but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption – or retribution. It’s up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants’ right to pursue happiness and hope. Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for.
Watch Rivian R1T & Porsche Taycan Hit Top Speed In The Desert

What's the top speed of a Rivian R1T and Porsche Taycan? Well, it depends on a whole host of variables, but this top speed test really pushes the EVs to their limit for a number of reasons. Out of Spec takes the quad-motor R1T with the large battery pack and Taycan Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to a dry lake bed in the desert. How fast can they go?
Kia Confirms US Launch Of EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV For H2 2023

In late March, Kia announced that a production version of the EV9 large electric SUV concept would launch in Europe sometime in 2023. Now, the EV9 has been confirmed for North America as well. At the New York International Auto Show, Kia said the EV9 production model would arrive in the United States in the second half of 2023.
Hyundai Confirms Genesis Electrified GV70 Will Be Built In The US

Hyundai Motor Group, the parent company of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, has announced plans to start building electric vehicles at its factory in Montgomery, Alabama. The plans are part of Hyundai's previously announced initiative to invest $7.4 billion in the US by 2025 to produce a "suite" of EVs, upgrade plants and develop smart mobility technologies. Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz said at the New York Auto Forum on April 12 that the automaker aims to build the Santa Fe Hybrid and the Genesis Electrified GV70 at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
A Guide To Becoming An Electric Vehicle Engineer: Part 2

This article was written by EPG, a company that focuses on helping electric and autonomous vehicle clients hire the best people through our industry and product-specific staffing expertise. Contributors include Joe Rooney, CEO and co-founder, and Evie Sherrer, a talented recruiter. At EPG, we match our clients in the electric...
Tesla No Longer Includes Charging Equipment With Vehicles; Cites Statistics

In a surprising move, Tesla has suddenly discontinued its longstanding practice of including charging equipment with its vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to comments on Twitter about the new policy by saying "Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful". Every electric vehicle produced up until 2022 has included...
CyberLandr Provides Details About Updated Prototype For Tesla Cybertruck

When we first learned about the CyberLandr, we shared it here on InsideEVs, which sparked plenty of interest. Essentially, the CyberLandr transforms the Tesla Cybertruck into a full-fledged adventure vehicle that's the equivalent of a small home on wheels. Now, the company has revealed details about the future product's updated interior and kitchen features.
Porsche Demonstrates Taycan Vehicle-To-Grid Capability

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) will become an increasingly used term as EVs become more common in the future and as their charging will put an increased strain on the electrical grid. Porsche demonstrated the Taycan’s ability to provide power to the grid and essentially act as a buffer to reduce the effects of fluctuations.
Tesla Ends Lease Buyouts For All Vehicles Starting April 15, 2022

Customers who are leasing a Tesla from April 15, 2022, should know they no longer have the option to buy the vehicle at the end of the lease contract. The EV maker has updated the language on its website in the section dedicated to lease-end options under the "Eligibility" chapter as follows.
Nissan Reveals 2023 Leaf: Updated Styling, Simplified Trim Lineup

Nissan has officially revealed the upcoming 2023 Leaf electric hatchback, which it will sell alongside the new Ariya crossover, the brand's second EV. The new Leaf features a refreshed exterior design and a revised model lineup to provide more value for EV shoppers. Nissan says the refreshed 2023 Leaf will...
Toyota Plans To Launch Electrified Versions Of Crown In SUV Form

If you're not familiar with the Toyota Crown, it was the first Toyota vehicle to come to the US. Toyota has been producing the Crown sedan in Japan since 1955, and it appeared on our shores in 1958. It still remains available in Japan to this day. Reports recently surfaced...
