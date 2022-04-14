ANOTHER WINNER FOR ARMADILLO HI-LO

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
Seven-year-old Mateo Lopez's singing career is truly one for the record books. The Guinness Book of World Records recently named the San Antonio prodigy the youngest professional mariachi singer on record. The Wanke Elementary School student traveled to Milan, Italy in February under the impression he'd be performing a gig...
SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is over in San Antonio, which means it is time for the area's next big festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival is right around the corner and takes place the weekend of April 22-24. The festival is located in the town of Poteet, which is recognized...
During his time in San Antonio, trailblazing rancher and businessman Nathan Kallison, a Russian-immigrant, hired local builder H.C. Thorman to build four stone-exterior homes for him. This 1926 Olmos Park property is one of them, according to a recent property listing. It's now on the market for $1.45 million. Since...
Dairy Queen is celebrating 75 years in the great state of Texas with a deep discount on ice cream cones. Now through April 24, the fast-food chain is offering a small cone or a small, classic dipped cone for 75 cents. Texas has more Dairy Queen locations than any other...
SAN ANGELO, TX – A fight broke out during the carnival at the San Angelo Fairgrounds. In the video above posted on TikTok depicts a fight in front of the kamikaze. The brawl only lasted a solid 10 seconds before it was broken up. TikTokers have poked fun at the fight by placing different sounds over it.
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is asking residents who visit Hermann Park to stop feeding the ducks. They said the population of domestic ducks has exploded and park workers think it’s because the ducks won’t leave because there’s too much food. Families in Houston have...
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is about to start stocking Texas lakes with catfish as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program and two of those lakes are in San Antonio. San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will be regularly stocked with catfish...
Oscar-winning movie star Emma Stone has joined the cavalcade of celebrities who’ve been scooping up homes in the Austin area. Real estate website Dirt.com reported April 13 that Stone purchased an estate in Central Austin’s much-sought-after Tarrytown neighborhood for an undisclosed amount last May. The sellers were C. Patrick Oles Jr. and his wife, Julie. He is president and CEO of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., a real estate developer and manager.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:. Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: The annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale stretches 395 miles with vendors selling antiques, clothing, toys, books, furniture and much more. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Road in Big Sandy with signs directing shoppers to other vendors.
