ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

ANOTHER WINNER FOR ARMADILLO HI-LO

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTEX-106’s Armadillo Hi-Lo has its third winner of the year. Wednesday afternoon, Lisa Frels...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
La Grange, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Viral TikTok Surfaces of Brawl at the San Angelo Fairgrounds

SAN ANGELO, TX – A fight broke out during the carnival at the San Angelo Fairgrounds. In the video above posted on TikTok depicts a fight in front of the kamikaze. The brawl only lasted a solid 10 seconds before it was broken up. TikTokers have poked fun at the fight by placing different sounds over it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Station Jewelry#Cy#Select Furnishings#Texas Farm Credit
CultureMap Austin

Oscar winner flips the script with quiet purchase of Austin mansion

Oscar-winning movie star Emma Stone has joined the cavalcade of celebrities who’ve been scooping up homes in the Austin area. Real estate website Dirt.com reported April 13 that Stone purchased an estate in Central Austin’s much-sought-after Tarrytown neighborhood for an undisclosed amount last May. The sellers were C. Patrick Oles Jr. and his wife, Julie. He is president and CEO of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., a real estate developer and manager.
AUSTIN, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas weekend events: Highway 80 sale, farmers market opening and beekeeping class

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:. Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: The annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale stretches 395 miles with vendors selling antiques, clothing, toys, books, furniture and much more. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Road in Big Sandy with signs directing shoppers to other vendors.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy