Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO