Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

By Anusuya Lahiri
 3 days ago
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) forged a multi-year technology collaboration. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The alliance will help Stellantis merge all software domains into High-Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all significant vehicle domains.
  • The companies look to utilize the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements in vehicles across Stellantis' 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024.
  • Stellantis will use next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power the in-car communication and infotainment systems for STLA SmartCockpit designed and engineered with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) operating as Foxconn.
  • The first application will be in the Maserati brand to power the next generation Stellantis infotainment system.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.36% at $141.00 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

