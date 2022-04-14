ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla China Rival Backed By Warren Buffett And Cathie Wood Now Gets BlackRock's Attention

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkbwO_0f94K6u000

BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY), a Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett and popular stock picker Cathie Wood, has caught the attention of the world’s largest asset management firm BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), CnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing the EV maker.

What Happened: BYD and BlackRock held a conference call on April 12 and the asset management firm appears to have shown interest in investing in the Shenzhen-based company.

During the call, BlackRock fund manager Reid Menge and analysts including Tomas Hamudis, posed numerous questions to the BYD team about the EV maker’s technology, sales and design.

Why It Matters: New York-based BlackRock has been placing bets in the ECV sector and owns shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a rival to BYD.

Shenzhen-based BYD earlier this month said it had stopped making gas-powered engines to focus on EVs.

Wood-led Ark Investment Management owned 478,831 shares, worth $28.6 million in BYD, prior to Wednesday’s trade. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned about 8% of the company until last year.

Price Action: BYDDY stock closed 5.6% higher at $59.7 a share on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: BYD

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Vehicles#Tesla China#Cathie Wood Now#Chinese#Blackrock Inc Lrb#Blk#Cnevpost#Ev#Byd#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Ark Investment Management#Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MARKETS
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy