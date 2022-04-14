ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Joseph Gatt Was Arrested for Allegedly Having Sexually Explicit Communication With a Kid!

By Weston Fairbanks
 3 days ago
Actor Joseph Gatt was arrested on April 6 for alleged “contact with a minor for sexual offence,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The juvenile branch of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force issued Gatt, 50, with a residence search warrant...

