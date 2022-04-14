ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Task force tackles teen meth use

By David Adlerstein dadlerstein@nevespublishing.com
franklincounty.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a hard-hitting series of 30-second videos, where meth addicted inmates, their necks heavily tattooed, speak directly about the ravages of methamphetamine. “It ruined my life, cost me my family, took my freedom,” it repeats in bold lettering across the screen. Another is a candid talk with...

The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WAUSAU, WI
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

