ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

28 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CDCW_0f94Irvy00

Gainers

  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) shares gained 31.76% to close at $28.83 on Wednesday, after CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the mid-cap company is an aggressive play on elevated oil prices.
  • AVZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS: AZZVF) shares climbed 17.73% to close at 91 cents following news of the company’s flagship Manono project having cleared the final hurdle to be granted a mining license.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 15.19% to close at $12.59 after Cantor Fitzgerald analysts raised their earnings estimates for fiscal 2022.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) shares jumped 12.66% to close at $38.35.
  • Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) shares surged 11.3% to close at $43.52 after Iconiq Strategic Partners bought more than 17,000 shares of the company.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares climbed 11.05% to settle at $2.11.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares gained 11.01% to settle at $3.83 after the company announced the launch of BiomEdit, a new animal health company, in partnership with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares jumped 10.83% to settle at $44.71 ahead of the company’s earnings results scheduled for before the market opens on Thursday.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares rose 10.62% to settle at $18.95 after the company said its first-quarter revenue could be higher than Wall Street expectations due to strong travel demand.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) shares surged 9.97% to settle at $30.10 on news of Durable Capital Partners LP buying 3,800 shares of the company.
  • Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) shares rose 9.84% to close at $11.05 after the company reported its full-year results.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) shares jumped 9.8% to close at $5.60.
  • Park Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares surged 9.53% to close at $19.19 after management provided an update on the company’s operating trends.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) shares gained 9.52% to close at $14.38.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) shares climbed 9.49% to close at $15.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares dipped 8.89% to close at $16.80.
  • Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS: GGDVF) shares fell 8.89% to close at $1.23.
  • Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) shares dropped 7.98% to close at $10.61 after the company announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
  • Cazoo Group ltd (NYSE: CZOO) shares fell 7.43% to close at $2.74 after the company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) shares dipped 6.11% to close at $21.19 following the release of disappointing quarterly results.
  • Gogoro Inc. (NYSE: DC) shares dropped 5.41% to settle at $10.14.
  • Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) shares dropped 4.42% to settle at $6.49 after the company said it had partnered with inploi for a technology upgrade of its recruitment marketing functions and to enhance the applicant experience.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares dipped 4.31% to settle at $68.40 after Goldman Sachs reduced the price target for the stock.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares fell 4.19% to close at $158.95 following news of the departure of vice chairman and president Michael Severino.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares dropped 4% to close at $7.92.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) shares fell 3.85% to close at $24.75.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares dipped 3.83% to close at $53.20.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares dropped 3.72% to close at $5.43.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biocryst Pharmaceuticals#Highpeak Energy#Hpk#Cnbc#Avz Minerals Limited#Otcmkts#Azzvf#Manono#Bcrx#Sentinelone#Braze#Brze#Iconiq Strategic Partners#Rlx Technology Inc#Daqo New Energy Corp
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy