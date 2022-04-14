ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How gas prices have changed in South Carolina in the last week

By Stacker
 3 days ago

( STACKER ) — The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $4.11, falling seven cents since last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Carolina using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of April 11. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states — Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland — have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Rising gas prices have caused financial hardship for 50% of Americans, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released over the weekend, with about one in five people reporting that burden as serious or severe.

Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel on Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world’s largest oil exporter, weighed heavily on the global market. The spread of the coronavirus and weakened oil demand in China coincided with an announcement last week from the International Energy Agency that it would release 120 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Authorities in Shanghai on Monday announced plans to lift restrictions in some residential areas.

South Carolina by the numbers
– Current price: $3.75
– Week change: -$0.10 (-2.7%)
– Year change: +$1.17 (+45.4%)
– Gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.12 (9/15/08)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Carolina
#1. Hilton Head-Bluffton: $3.94
#2. Florence: $3.87
#3. Charleston-North Charleston: $3.82
#4. Aiken-Edgfield County: $3.79
#5. Myrtle Beach: $3.75
#6. Spartanburg: $3.73
#7. Sumter: $3.71
#8. Rock Hill: $3.69
#9. Columbia: $3.67
#10. Greenville: $3.65

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.76
#2. Hawaii: $5.23
#3. Nevada: $5.11

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Missouri: $3.67
#2. Oklahoma: $3.67
#3. Kansas: $3.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Rip
3d ago

Since republicans allowed Us sources to send our gasoline overseas under the trump failed administration we gave paid more for gas! STOP EXPORTING US OIL AND GAS

