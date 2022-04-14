ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks’ First Round NBA Playoff Series Opens At Home Sunday

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks’ first-round N-B-A playoff series opens at home Sunday at 5:30 p.m. They will be meeting a...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Beer producing early for the Diamondbacks

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer was one of, if not the most exciting players in college baseball during his tenure with the team. Finally getting regular playing time in the big leagues, Beer has been nothing short of impressive for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beer is hitting an electric .400 batting average with a home run and five RBIs through the season’s first seven games. He is the team leader in batting average, RBIs, and slugging percentage. The best part about Beer’s game this season is how he’s been getting it done. Starting the season with a walk-off home run on opening night for Arizona,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy