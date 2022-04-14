Bucks’ First Round NBA Playoff Series Opens At Home Sunday

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer was one of, if not the most exciting players in college baseball during his tenure with the team. Finally getting regular playing time in the big leagues, Beer has been nothing short of impressive for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beer is hitting an electric .400 batting average with a home run and five RBIs through the season’s first seven games. He is the team leader in batting average, RBIs, and slugging percentage. The best part about Beer’s game this season is how he’s been getting it done. Starting the season with a walk-off home run on opening night for Arizona,...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 46 MINUTES AGO