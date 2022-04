CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston orthopaedic trauma surgeon Paul Tornetta III, MD, FAAOS, was named second vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Board of Directors. His role is the first in a four-year term of volunteer service during which he will serve as president of the Academy in 2024-2025. He will assume the second vice president position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

