ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hong Kong TV series sparks 'brownface' controversy after actor darkens skin

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hong Kong TV series sparks 'brownface' controversy after actor darkens skin. A Hong Kong TV series has sparked controversy over the use of "brownface" after one of its actors darkened her skin with makeup to play a Filipina domestic worker. In a video that was widely shared online, actor...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Actor#Domestic Workers#Filipina#Tvb#Filipino#Cantonese
International Business Times

Hong Kong To Ease Strict COVID Curbs After Business Backlash

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine and reopening schools, after a backlash from business and residents. The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, come as many countries shift to trying to living with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
boardingarea.com

Hong Kong Transit wieder gestattet

Der Transit über Hong Kong ist wieder erlaubt …. Hong Kong hat aufgrund der starken Covid-19 Welle den Transit untersagt. Ab 01.04. ist der dann wieder möglich. “The Hong Kong Airport Authority has announced that from 1 April 2022, transit and transfer services at Hong Kong International Airport will resume.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
womansday.com

'Today' Fans Are Showing Up to Support Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over Emotional Instagram

Al Roker tips his hat to the impact of strong women and the strong daughters they create. On March 26, the Today show weatherman shared a rare moment with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila. In the photo, the ABC News correspondent embraces the couple's eldest child during a visit to Paris where she lives full-time. Al's family picture was placed side-by-side with a snap of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson and her daughter, who is also named Leila.
INTERNET
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stages massive parade to mark major holiday – but doesn’t show off military hardware

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a huge civilian parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Images showed Mr Kim marking North Korea’s biggest annual holiday by waving to the crowds from a balcony overlooking Kim Il-sung Square, as people carrying red plastic flowers and floats with political slogans marched below.State media reports on the events indicate Mr Kim chose to forego the expected showcase of new military hardware, amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear programme.Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated...
WORLD
Popculture

Tyra Banks Deleted Twitter Account as 'America's Next Top Model' Exposé Neared

Tyra Banks has bid adieu to Twitter. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been on the receiving end of backlash stemming from judging panels, photoshoots, and challenges she produced for her groundbreaking reality television competition series America's Next Top Model. Banks has been accused of pushing contestants to the limits, sometimes to their detriment, for ratings. The history-making supermodel turned talk show host has been called out for body shaming, pushing Eurocentric beauty norms, and unfair criticism of contestants of color. Recently, several ANTM alums spoke with Business Insider about their negative experiences on the show, which reignited the conversation and backlash against Banks. Amid the chatter, Banks deleted her Twitter account.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

990K+
Followers
145K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy