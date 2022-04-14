Hong Kong TV series sparks 'brownface' controversy after actor darkens skin

Tyra Banks has bid adieu to Twitter. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been on the receiving end of backlash stemming from judging panels, photoshoots, and challenges she produced for her groundbreaking reality television competition series America's Next Top Model. Banks has been accused of pushing contestants to the limits, sometimes to their detriment, for ratings. The history-making supermodel turned talk show host has been called out for body shaming, pushing Eurocentric beauty norms, and unfair criticism of contestants of color. Recently, several ANTM alums spoke with Business Insider about their negative experiences on the show, which reignited the conversation and backlash against Banks. Amid the chatter, Banks deleted her Twitter account.
