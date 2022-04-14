Read the letter Elon Musk sent Twitter's chairman outlining his 'best and final offer' to buy the company
- Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter outright in a deal valuing the social-media giant at $43 billion.
- He's currently Twitter's largest stockholder and came close to joining its board earlier this month.
- Read the letter Musk just sent to Twitter's chairman offering to buy the company.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright in a deal that values the social-media giant at $43 billion.
Musk proposed buying all Twitter stock he doesn't own for $54.20 per share, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Thursday. He's currently Twitter's largest stockholder, having disclosed on April 4 that he'd taken a 9.2% stake in the company.
The day after he disclosed his stake, Twitter announced Musk had been appointed to the company's board , but said five days later that he'd since turned down the position . By joining the board, Musk's stock ownership would have been capped at 14.9%, preventing him from buying the company .
Here's the letter Musk sent Wednesday to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor outlining his offer to buy Twitter, per Thursday's SEC filing:
Bret Taylor
Chairman of the Board,
I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.
However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.
As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.
Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.
