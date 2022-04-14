U.S. 301 closed in Hillsborough after fiery crash kills two

A stretch of U.S. 301 in Hillsborough was closed in both directions Thursday morning after two people were killed in a fiery crash, troopers said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

THONOTOSASSA — U.S. 301 was expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday morning after a four-vehicle crash killed two and seriously injured two others, troopers said.

The highway is closed in both directions just north of McIntosh Road where the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old Tampa woman drove her SUV over the highway’s centerline for an unknown reason and crashed into a pickup truck heading north. The SUV rotated and remained on the highway while the pickup truck burst into flames on the shoulder.

Minutes after the initial collision, a semi trailer crashed into the SUV, sideswiped a fourth vehicle and struck a good Samaritan who was attempting to aid the initial crash victims on foot, troopers said.

The SUV driver died at the scene. The pedestrian who helped crash victims before being struck, a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man, was airlifted to a hospital and also died Thursday morning.

The driver and passenger of the pickup, whose identities are unknown to troopers, were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi trailer, a 69-year-old Port Charlotte man, sustained minor injuries in the crash. The fourth driver, whose pickup truck was sideswiped by the semi trailer, was not injured.

U.S. 301 is a major artery that connects East Pasco County with Tampa and is typically flush with commuters during the morning rush hour. The highway is a two-lane road where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.