ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

U.S. 301 closed in Hillsborough after fiery crash kills two

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Io0_0f94Hrtl00
A stretch of U.S. 301 in Hillsborough was closed in both directions Thursday morning after two people were killed in a fiery crash, troopers said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

THONOTOSASSA — U.S. 301 was expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday morning after a four-vehicle crash killed two and seriously injured two others, troopers said.

The highway is closed in both directions just north of McIntosh Road where the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old Tampa woman drove her SUV over the highway’s centerline for an unknown reason and crashed into a pickup truck heading north. The SUV rotated and remained on the highway while the pickup truck burst into flames on the shoulder.

Minutes after the initial collision, a semi trailer crashed into the SUV, sideswiped a fourth vehicle and struck a good Samaritan who was attempting to aid the initial crash victims on foot, troopers said.

The SUV driver died at the scene. The pedestrian who helped crash victims before being struck, a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man, was airlifted to a hospital and also died Thursday morning.

The driver and passenger of the pickup, whose identities are unknown to troopers, were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi trailer, a 69-year-old Port Charlotte man, sustained minor injuries in the crash. The fourth driver, whose pickup truck was sideswiped by the semi trailer, was not injured.

U.S. 301 is a major artery that connects East Pasco County with Tampa and is typically flush with commuters during the morning rush hour. The highway is a two-lane road where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Southbound Interstate 75 in Gibsonton shut down after fatal crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Gibsonton Drive in Hillsborough County are closed this morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. Troopers said a sport-utility vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when the driver lost control. There were four passengers in the SUV, one of whom was ejected and killed. The other three passengers had minor injuries. The driver suffered serious injures, troopers said.
GIBSONTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man, 59, dies after driving into 11-foot alligator on Lithia roadway, deputies say

LITHIA — A 59-year-old man died Thursday morning after he hit an 11-foot alligator on Balm-Picnic Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. about two miles west of County Road 39 on Balm-Picnic Road, also known as County Road 672, deputies said. The impact with the gator caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before settling in a ditch on the north side of the road.
LITHIA, FL
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Traffic Accident#Thonotosassa#Suv
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy