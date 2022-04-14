ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Corporate do-gooder efforts can boost sales as long as they're tied to corporate harm

By Dionne A Nickerson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Indiana University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRb7S_0f94Hp8J00
Brands spend billions on the environment and the common good. onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images Plus

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Customers spent more buying stuff from companies that engaged in corporate social responsibility than those that didn’t – as long as those do-gooder efforts actually addressed damage the businesses caused.

That’s the main takeaway of a new study I conducted with three fellow marketing scholars .

Corporate social responsibility refers to voluntary efforts to improve society and protect the environment .

My colleagues and I tracked what happened following the announcements of 80 initiatives, such as social service donations and switching to plant-based plastics, tied to 55 brands. The companies made packaged goods, ranging from razors to ketchup.

We compared their sales with the sales of similar brands that didn’t announce such initiatives at that time. Our data began one year before and ended one year after that news broke. We controlled for other factors, such as prices, advertising budgets and negative press coverage.

We then grouped these efforts into three categories.

We used used the term “correcting actions” to refer to companies that tried to make up for harmful past environmental or social practices by changing related operations, such as by reducing their carbon emissions. “Compensating actions” entail a company’s donating money to offset the damages it caused but not altering its operations. And “cultivating actions” involve a business’s making a donation or getting employees to volunteer for programs that have nothing to do with its core business or its past harmful practices.

Sales rose by an average of 1% during the year after announcing correcting actions and 3% for compensating ones. The cultivating actions unrelated to a company’s own operations had the opposite effect: Sales fell an average of 3.5%.

We then conducted laboratory experiments with 507 people. They received background information about brands we made up that had made correcting, compensating or cultivating actions. We asked them to rate how likely they would be to buy those products.

We found consumers perceive corporate social responsibility initiatives differently depending on how sincere they perceive the companies to be. Because they view cultivating efforts as less sincere, people are more likely to purchase stuff from brands doing corrective and compensating actions.

Why it matters

As consumers grow more aware of the harm the private sector can do, companies have more incentives to engage in corporate social responsibility .

That’s perhaps why Fortune 500 companies alone spend roughly US$20 billion per year on these efforts. At the same time, the consequences of many corporate operations, which may include pollution or meager pay for workers in low-income countries with weak labor laws, are often passed on to society .

We believe our study is one of the first to cross-reference sales data with corporate social responsibility initiatives to see whether these actions affect consumer behavior.

Our findings suggest that when companies engage in acts of corporate social responsibility, they should choose actions that are related to the harm caused by their core business operations. They should also take care in communicating their goals and emphasizing accountability – particularly related to environmental issues.

What still isn’t known

We focused strictly on consumers. Figuring out whether employees, shareholders and the public respond differently to corporate social responsibility actions that are tied to correcting, compensating or cultivating efforts is important too.

What’s next

I’m currently conducting a related study with two other colleagues that compares how shareholders and Twitter followers respond differently to corporate social responsibility efforts. Those future findings may further illuminate what socially responsible acts mean for a company’s bottom line.

[ Over 150,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today .]

Dionne A Nickerson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Thrive Market CEO talks private-label strategy as it expands into cleaning products

When Thrive Market began in 2014, it considered itself just a retailer, often described as “Whole Foods-meets-Costco-meets-Trader Joe’s—online,” according to co-founder and CEO Nick Green. But now, with its aim to offer healthy, affordable, and sustainable food and home goods, the platform has put on a few more hats.
RETAIL
pymnts

Belt-Tightening Businesses Taking Closer Look at Spend Management

Digital payments have been accelerating in the Indian market, driven first by demonetization in India and closely followed by the pandemic. “Initially, adopted by the retail consumers, the user experience left even businesses demanding for prompt solutions that could be as easy to use in a business setting,” Hemant Vishnoi, co-founder at EnKash, told PYMNTS. “Innovations in this space followed immediately thereafter.”
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Charitable giving can backfire for companies that do social harm

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Customers spent more buying stuff from companies that engaged in corporate social responsibility than those that didn’t—as long as those do-gooder efforts actually addressed damage the businesses caused. That’s the main takeaway of a new study I...
ADVOCACY
pymnts

Report: Digital Incentives Boost Customer Loyalty

Incentives are a vital part of retail advertising, consisting of rebates, loyalty programs and other rewards for making purchases that encourage shoppers to buy more. Coupons for free products make customers 98% more likely to buy, with sweepstakes increasing the likelihood by 39% and contests by 42.5%. Rebates, one of the most popular means of sales incentive, make customers more than 75% more likely to make a purchase, with their actual participation rate ranging from 5% to 80%.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Onurdongel Istock#Getty Images#Customers
PC Magazine

Get 12 Hours of Business Growth Training for $40

Knowing how to present your ideas passionately and professionally can separate a salesperson from an entrepreneur—something The 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle can help you learn how to master. If you're looking for concrete steps on how to bring your brand to life and grow its audience, this...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Most Leaders Are Forgetting 1 Key Strategy to Keep Their Employees From Quitting

In an employee-driven economy, leaders can win by taking this more holistic approach to employee retention. As America's mental health crisis deepens, more employers are taking well-being seriously, and with good reason. According to Gallup's "State of the Global Workplace" report, roughly 7 in 10 employees are struggling or suffering in their overall lives, with negative emotions at an all-time high.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
World Economic Forum

This age-old agricultural system could help raise sustainable livestock

We know that eating burgers and steaks can have a negative impact on the environment. Our food system accounts for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, with livestock responsible for at least two-thirds of agricultural emissions in North America, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Livestock has been blamed for contributing...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Rebates Make Consumers 75% More Likely to Purchase

If you want to help ensure a customer is going to buy from your business, you can’t go wrong by offering rebates. Studies have shown that rebates make consumers 75% more likely to make a purchase, far exceeding promotions like contests or sweepstakes. For retailers, success lies in finding...
RETAIL
The Conversation U.S.

Revolutionary changes in transportation, from electric vehicles to ride sharing, could slow global warming – if they’re done right, IPCC says

Around the world, revolutionary changes are under way in transportation. More electric vehicles are on the road, people are taking advantage of sharing mobility services such as Uber and Lyft, and the rise in telework during the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way people think about commuting. Transportation is a growing source of the global greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change, accounting for 23% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions worldwide in 2019 and 29% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The systemic changes under way in the transportation sector could begin lowering that emissions footprint. But will they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts.com

This Week in Payments: Commerce Takes Shape in the Metaverse, Everyone Becomes a FinTech, and Amazon Takes the Lead Over Walmart

The connected economy saw big news on several fronts this week, with buzz around Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Meta disclosing its plans for commerce in the metaverse, Goldman Sachs getting ready to launch checking accounts, and Amazon surpassing Walmart in retail spend. Bessemer Venture Partners Partner Charles Birnbaum...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

Your digital footprints are more than a privacy risk – they could help hackers infiltrate computer networks

When you use the internet, you leave behind a trail of data, a set of digital footprints. These include your social media activities, web browsing behavior, health information, travel patterns, location maps, information about your mobile device use, photos, audio and video. This data is collected, collated, stored and analyzed by various organizations, from the big social media companies to app makers to data brokers. As you might imagine, your digital footprints put your privacy at risk, but they also affect cybersecurity. As a cybersecurity researcher, I track the threat posed by digital footprints on cybersecurity. Hackers are able to use...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

These 6 Classic Marketing Tactics Stand The Test Of Time

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. In the age of digital marketing, it seems influencers, email marketing, SEO, and social media reign supreme. Are there any classic marketing tactics that have withstood the test of time? The answer is yes — there are quite a few “old school” marketing moves that still pack a punch. Let’s look at six tried and true marketing tactics you should still consider using in the modern era.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Many DEI Leaders Are Experiencing Burnout and How You Can Fix It

Over the past two months, I spoke to more than 100 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leaders across a variety of industries and asked them all how they were doing. By far the most consistent answer I heard was, "I'm feeling burned out." At a time when diversity and inclusion...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Culture Drip Feed: How to Redefine Hospitality Work Culture from the Top-Down

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Through a perfect storm of intensity and the excessive number of hours hospitality staff usually work, culture “drip feed” — when culture comes from the top-down — generates a work environment similar to a pressure cooker. This causes a ripple effect that you don’t generally see in a company outside of the hospitality sector.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study of luxury brand digital retailing during COVID-19

Luxury brands represent an important part of the global economy, albeit one that is generally accessible only to a small proportion of the world population. Research into the world of digital retailing in this realm has always been sparse in the marketing and business literature. As such, it is difficult to visualize the norms that have changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its so-called new-normal. Work in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing, offers a qualitative study that hopes to provide some insights into the world of luxury brands.
RETAIL
thebossmagazine.com

Yubo Embraces Gen Z Values and Supports Causes Closest To Them

Yubo knows that with every generation, the marketplace experiences a shift in consumer demand. Baby boomers, for instance, lean toward products and services that offer great value, while millennials seek those that offer affordability and accessibility. However, as Gen Z grows older and becomes the most prominent group of consumers today, companies across the globe are seeing a demand rarely experienced before – the demand to support social change.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy