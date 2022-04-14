ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia warns nuclear expansion assured if Sweden and Finland join NATO

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jRgp_0f94HMya00

Nuclear expansion will inevitably make its way to the Baltics if Sweden and Finland join NATO , according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the bellicose declaration on his Telegram account as Russia's war on Ukraine stretches into its seventh week.

“If Sweden and Finland join Nato, the length of the alliance’s land borders with Russia will more than double,” Medvedev wrote on the app, according to the Financial Times . “Naturally, these borders will have to be strengthened.”

“If this is done, no non-nuclear status of the Baltic will be possible,” Medvedev said. “The balance must be restored.” He added that the people of Sweden and Finland would have nuclear-armed Russian ships “at arm’s length” from their homes, per the report.

'HUGE BLOW': CREW EVACUATES 'SERIOUSLY DAMAGED' RUSSIAN FLAGSHIP

The leaders of Sweden and Finland both said this week their countries are deciding whether to apply to join NATO, spurred by the conflict in Ukraine and seemingly undeterred by the Kremlin's warnings.

“Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday during a news conference in Stockholm alongside her Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson. Sweden will decide on whether to apply "within weeks," Marin added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the two Nordic countries are welcome to apply to join.

If the two countries were to join the alliance, NATO would expand to 32 members. One of the demands made by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he began the war in Ukraine was for NATO to stop expanding and pull its forces back from Russia's borders.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sanna Marin
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russian#Security Council#The Financial Times#Kremlin#Finnish#Swedish
Fox News

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian air defense systems gifted by unidentified European country

Russia’s military on Monday is claiming to have destroyed air defense systems that were "delivered to the Kyiv regime by a European country." The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement that the four S-300 launchers were hidden in a hanger near the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro and that 25 Ukrainian soldiers were also hit in the strike, according to Reuters.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Finland joining NATO means ‘destruction of their country,’ Russian lawmaker says

A Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday the Finnish government would be signing off on “the destruction of their country” if they tried to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance. In remarks shared by the Russian-state media station RIA Novosti, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy