ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Donate Life Month: Recipient shares story

kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Ministry on the Margins opens doors for people who …. ‘It’s my way to give back’:...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

A life saved, A lesson in the value of donating blood

GRAY, Maine — Rachel Adams can sit on the floor and play with her young daughter because a lot of people cared enough to donate blood. A great many donors, in fact. Stricken with a very rare form of cancer shortly after she was born, the infant underwent a year-and-a-half of treatments, requiring 298 blood transfusions, she said.
GRAY, ME
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
WANE-TV

Runners donate food to celebrate National Nutrition Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Running Club held Saturday the 42nd annual Nutri-Run in celebration of National Nutrition Month. Yearly participants have embraced the early springtime race, which is known to often have unpredictable conditions, the organizers said in a release. About 200 showed up to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Society
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy